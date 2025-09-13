KC Spotlight | BBQ for a Cause, KC Takeaway Sandwich

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Kansas City is arguably best known for three things: great Chiefs Football, legendary BBQ and the generosity of the people who live there.

A testament to this tale, the $10 KC Takeaway meal, first created by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in 2022. The meal uses Zarda’s signature burnt ends, pulled pork, thin-sliced ham, Pepper Jack cheese and Zarda sauce. The Chiefs Defense has carried on this tradition since with support from Justin Reid, who added his own Louisiana flavor to the sandwich.

Chief Operating Officer of Zarda Bar-B-Q, Terry Hyer, explained this is the fifth year they've been generating proceeds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. You can curve that barbecue hunger with a side of goodwill at any local Hy-Vee supermarket.

Hyer explained the money raised supports BBBSKC's ability to match "Littles" and "Bigs" and programs that include sports camps, music lessons and prom attire for underserved youth.