KC Spotlight | Beauty and The Beast Brings Broadway to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disney’s Beauty and The Beast is hitting the road for the first time in more than two decades, and Kansas City is on the list of stops.

The North American tour of the beloved Broadway musical will play at the Kansas City Music Hall from October 28 to November 2, marking the first touring production of the show in 25 years.

The classic tale of love and transformation has enchanted audiences worldwide since its 1994 Broadway debut, becoming Disney’s first stage adaptation of an animated film. The new tour features updated design and choreography while keeping the heart of the original production intact.

One of the cast members has roots nearby. Javier Ignacio, who plays Cogsworth, grew up in Wichita, Kansas. Ignacio shared how excited he was to return home and that he would have family and friends in the audience.

Tickets for the Kansas City engagement are available through the Kansas City Broadway Series box office.

