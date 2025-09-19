Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Best Destinations for Fall Travel

If you want to take the family on a trip we've got a roundup of top fall family getaways, from Michigan to the Bahamas.
KC Spotlight | Top Fall Travel Destinations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The leaves are changing in Kansas City, signifying the return of autumn. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom says fall is the perfect season for families to plan their next adventure.

Bloom highlights three timely destinations that will have you chasing Fall colors, extending summer in the tropics or gearing up winter travel.

Bloom explains families can discover hidden gems in Michigan while experiencing some of the country’s most vibrant fall foliage. Travelers can enjoy scenic drives, small-town charm and crisp autumn air.

For those searching for warmer weather, Bloom advises the Bahamas. You can take ocean views with fewer crowds and catch seasonal travel deals, making it an affordable and relaxing escape.

Road trips are also topping the list of fall favorites. Bloom advises travelers to prepare their vehicles before hitting the highway, to ensure safety and comfort. Explore seasonal festivals, parks and off-the-beaten-path stops.

