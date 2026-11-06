KC Spotlight | Big O Tires Expands KC Footprint, Offers Black Friday Sales Now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to keeping Kansas City drivers on the road, Big O Tires is putting an emphasis on local service while continuing to grow across the metro.

Big O Tires is locally owned and operated, with 15 locations throughout the Kansas City area. The company recently expanded its footprint with new stores in Raytown and Independence. This gives more drivers access to its tire and automotive services.

The shops specialize in tires and services designed to help keep vehicles running safely and smoothly. Customers can turn to their local Big O Tires team for help finding the right tires for their vehicle and budget, along with routine automotive care.

The company is also rolling out its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday.

From Nov. 9 through Dec. 6, customers can buy three Big O brand tires and get the fourth free. Drivers can also save up to $160 on select Michelin and BFGoodrich tires during the promotional period.

For customers looking to spread out the cost of new tires or unexpected vehicle expenses, Big O Tires also offers financing and credit card options. More savings are available with the company's credit card as well.

With 15 locations across the Kansas City area, Big O Tires manager Lorne Hupp explained their top priority is maintaining the locally-owned service and community connection their customers expect.

