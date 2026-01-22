KC Spotlight | Boost KC Helps Children, Seniors & Adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boost KC, previously known as Assistance League of Kansas City, operates entirely through volunteers. It runs a portfolio of philanthropic programs designed to help children, adults and seniors grappling with financial hardship.

Established more than 40 years ago, the volunteer-led nonprofit works to address gaps in basic needs for individuals and families. Its goal is to provide practical assistance that helps restore stability, confidence and a sense of possibility during times of challenge.

Boost KC runs multiple programs designed to serve people at different stages of life. One of its largest efforts, Threads2Thrive, helps thousands of elementary through high school students each year by providing new clothing and school supplies ahead of the school year.

Additional initiatives support survivors of sexual assault with personal care items, deliver handmade comfort bears to people experiencing trauma, teach children about personal safety and award scholarships to students continuing their education.

Another cornerstone of the organization’s work is Child In Need, a program that steps in when families face unexpected expenses related to a child’s well-being. Assistance has ranged from help paying for eye exams and infant supplies to covering fees that allow children to participate in school or recreational activities.

Funding for Boost KC comes from a mix of member contributions, grants and fundraising efforts. One of its primary revenue sources is THE ReSALE SHOP, a thrift store operated by volunteers that sells donated clothing and household items, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s outreach programs.

Organizers say meeting these everyday needs can have a powerful impact, helping people feel supported and respected — whether that support comes in the form of new clothes for a student or meaningful interaction for an older adult in a care facility.

As demand for services continues across the Kansas City area, Boost KC leaders emphasize that community involvement, from volunteers to donors, remains essential to expanding the organization’s reach and sustaining its mission.

