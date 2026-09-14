KC Spotlight | Bowl-A-Thon Supporting Life Unlimited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Life Unlimited Bowl-A-Thon will return Oct. 17 for its 28th year, bringing community members together to support sports, classes and other activities for adults with disabilities.

The event, presented by Forvis Mazars, is scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Gladstone Bowl.

Proceeds from the Bowl-A-Thon support Life Unlimited’s Therapeutic Recreation Program, which provides opportunities for adults with disabilities to participate in recreational activities and community programs.

Organizer Michael Smith said the annual event is a chance for community members to have fun while helping make those opportunities possible.

Participants and supporters can get involved by sponsoring a bowling lane or making a donation.

