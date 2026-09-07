KC Spotlight | Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater KC Wins After School Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you have your before and after school plans worked out for the season? If not, consider Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

Families in the Kansas City area can access programs for children and teens through Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, with no program costing more than $25 a month.

The organization operates nine locations throughout the greater Kansas City area, providing young people with opportunities for learning, recreation and personal development.

Programs can include academic support, sports and recreation, STEM activities, leadership development, arts and other enrichment opportunities.

The goal is to provide young people with safe, supportive places to spend time after school and during school breaks while giving families an affordable option for youth programming.

With monthly program costs capped at $25, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City makes its services accessible to all families. Enrollment is still underway.