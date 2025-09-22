KC Spotlight | Branson: Blues Brothers Light Up Legends in Concert

BRANSON, Mo. — If you didn't know better, you would think Clint Nievar and Justin Sassanella, were on a mission from God, as they play Jake and Elwood Blues. The legendary music duo is better known as the Blues Brothers, playing at Pepsi Legends Theater in Branson.

That's right—the band is back together with their signature shades, sharp suits and unstoppable energy! The unforgettable show blends music, comedy and classic moves. Be ready to laugh, sing and groove on your next trip to Branson. The tribute show will remind you why the characters have remained fan favorites for four decades. The duo keeps audiences laughing one moment and clapping in rhythm the next.

During their run, the Blues Brothers will be performing alongside tribute artists for Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and Adele.

Legends in Concert has played 29 years in Branson. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on scheduled days.

Tickets: To purchase tickets or for more information, you can call 417-339-3003 or visit the Legends in Concert website.

The Pepsi Legends Theater is located at 1600 West 76 Country Blvd in Branson.

