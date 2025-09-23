KC Spotlight | Breathtaking Branson Views at Chateau on the Lake

BRANSON, Mo. — Overlooking the shimmering Table Rock Lake, Chateau on the Lake beckons travelers with sweeping views, hushed luxury and a calendar of activities that make staying put just as appealing as venturing out.

"Guests come year round just for the views on the lake," explained general manager, John Parker.

Spa Chateau provides 14,000 square feet of relaxation. The spa includes treatment rooms, steam baths and an outdoor Roman soaking pool with a waterfall. It offers manicures, pedicures, massages and more.

Many of the resort’s 301 rooms and suites feature private balconies, giving guests sunset views that wash the lake and hills in shades of orange, rose and gold.

Its lakeside location fuels the fun. The marina offers boat rentals, jet skis, water skiing, tubing and fishing. Guests can also book a private sail aboard the Spirit of America, a 48 foot catamaran.

For the sports lover, you can play tennis or pickleball. Lawn games add a playful touch for those who enjoy cornhole and Jenga.

If you love nature, you can hike nearby trails.

Chateau on the Lake is an ideal place for a seminar or convention, with 52,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Chateau Grille serves upscale American dishes, complete with an extensive wine list. Parker said his favorite dish is the sea bass; it's seared to a golden crust and served over creamy saffron risotto, where the delicate flavor of the fish meets the rich, aromatic depth of the dish.

The library lounge is for all of the guests and it can be rented as a private space. There you can enjoy food and beverage.