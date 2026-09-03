KC Spotlight | BugBros Fights Seasonal Bugs, Rodents & Termite Swarms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you noticed an influx of rodents, seasonal bugs or even termite swarms? BugBros kills the bugs, skips the contracts and backs their work with a 100% happiness guarantee.

Andy Brown of BugBros explains they make sure customers are fully satisfied; they will come out as many times as it takes. This is part of their Crazy Happy Club.

Brown explains what signs you should look for if you have a rodent or pest problem.

Brown shared bug issues can develop quickly in seasonal weather conditions.

BugBros Pest Control delivers professional pest management services designed to eliminate active infestations and reduce future pest pressure across residential and commercial properties. It is the highest-rated Kansas City pest control company.