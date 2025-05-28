KC Spotlight | Buttonwood Financial, Simplifying Wealth for the Family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buttonwood Financial is dedicated to helping generations of families make financial decisions, while also giving back to the community through an art gallery located inside their location in Midtown.

Buttonwood Financial Group chief operating and growth officer, Jacquie Morgan, explained their wealth management firm is not just investment services.

"We go well beyond that with the families we serve, by bringing them a whole plethora of wealth services," explained Morgan. "We do insurance, estate, tax - we do business services."

Morgan explained the goal is to simplify wealth for their clients.