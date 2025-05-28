Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Buttonwood Financial, Simplifying Wealth for the Family

Sponsored: Walk through the doors at Buttonwood Financial and you immediately notice the art, which reflects the firm's different strategy for financial planning.
Sponsored: Buttonwood Financial is dedicated to helping generations of families make financial decisions, while also giving back to the community through an art gallery located inside their location in Midtown. Learn more about this unique, local business!
KC Spotlight | Buttonwood Financial, Simplifying Wealth for the Family
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buttonwood Financial is dedicated to helping generations of families make financial decisions, while also giving back to the community through an art gallery located inside their location in Midtown.

Buttonwood Financial Group chief operating and growth officer, Jacquie Morgan, explained their wealth management firm is not just investment services.

"We go well beyond that with the families we serve, by bringing them a whole plethora of wealth services," explained Morgan. "We do insurance, estate, tax - we do business services."

Morgan explained the goal is to simplify wealth for their clients.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo