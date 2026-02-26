KC Spotlight | Bye Bye Under Eye Bags, Hello Plexaderm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've tried SPF, anti-wrinkle cream and you moisturize daily. But, your skin isn't where you want it to be. It's not your fault; it's part of the aging process. But now, Plexaderm can help you age gracefully.

Information from the Plexaderm Clinical Study shows promising results for those looking for an instant life, reduced signs of puffiness, under eye bags and softened fine lines. According to the company, it tested the Rapid Reduction Serum on a group of 43 people.

Results showed 81% of people showed a decrease in the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding the eyes. 74% showed a decrease in the appearance of smile lines. 85% of people showed a decrease in the depth of forehead lines.

"It's a product I've been using for the past eight years. I love to show all the photos and videos to show it's not just me it's help," explained Melinda McKinsey, a spokesperson for Plexaderm. "They derived silicates derived from shale clay, to create an immediate, temporary tightening effect on the skin... It also is highly concentrated, so you want to use the smallest amount."

The company has come up with a trial pack, including the Rapid Reduction Serum for $14.95. There's no shipping cost and it targets under eye bags and wrinkles. Try today.