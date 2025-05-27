Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Carter Broadcast Group Celebrates 75 Years

Sponsored: KPRS is the oldest, black-owned and family-operated radio broadcast company in the United States, founded by Skip Carter in 1950 in Kansas City.
Sponsored: After 75 years, it's no stretch to call the Carter Broadcast Group Legendary. KPRS is the oldest, black-owned and family-operated radio broadcast company in the United States, founded by Skip Carter in 1950 in Kansas City.
KC Spotlight | Carter Broadcast Group Celebrates 75 Years, Honored by Heartland Black Chamber
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 75 years, it's no stretch to call the Carter Broadcast Group Legendary. KPRS is the oldest, black-owned and family-operated radio broadcast company in the United States, founded by Skip Carter in 1950 in Kansas City.

Skip would go on to name his grandson, Michael Carter, to the helm in 1987. Carter explains what it means to be an R&B staple in the community and reflects on memories that built the station.

President and CEO of Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, Kim Davis, explains how they are celebrating the diamond Jubilee.

You can head to Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce's Instagram page, @HeartlandBlackChamber, to enter a drawing for 2 VIP tickets to the KPRS White Linen Black Party, Sponsored by Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce. It will be a night to remember! For more information, visit Heartland Black Chamber.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo