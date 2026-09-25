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KC Spotlight | Celebrate Fall in Branson

Fall is one of the most special times of year in Branson. Fall Fest downtown is decked with music, food & photo opportunities.
Sponsored: Branson celebrates Fall like no other Midwest city! Plan your family retreat and see Table Rock Lake's changing leaves, Silver Dollar City's Harvest Festival &amp; experience Branson's Fall Fest Sept. 25 &amp; 26.
KC Spotlight | Fall Fest in Branson, What's New?
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BRANSON, Mo. — Branson celebrates Fall like no other Midwest city! It's welcoming in thousands of guests, who will take hundreds of pictures, in its downtown.

The city itsself is saying, "Happy Fall, Y'all", by hosting its Fall Festival September 25 & 26.

"You're going to find all the things: pumpkins, scarecrows, leaves, delicious food, live music. It's going to be really great," shared Heather Herman, the chief marketing officer of Explore Branson. "They'll be decorations basically everywhere downtown.

You'll wander between storefronts with hay bales and pumpkins, hear delightful music and be able to try all the yummy fall treats.

Table Rock Lake's changing leaves are as varied as the Ozark hills: the hues range golden yellow, burnt orange, deep red and every shade in between.

For weekends in October and November Sycamore Creek Ranch also offers the Ozarks' coziest fall festival with hayrides, a corn maze, barnyard animals and more.

Silver Dollar City's Harvest Festival is running now through October 31. America's number 1 theme park has more than 20,000 pumpkins adorning the grounds. At the Garden of Giants in Wilson's Farm, some of the pumpkins weigh over 1,000 pounds.

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