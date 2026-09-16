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KC Spotlight | Celebrate National Guac Day!

National Guacamole Day is celebrated on September 16th, which coincides with Mexican Independence Day. Let's take your game day tailgate treats to the next level with ¡Yo Quiero! spreads and dips.
Sponsored: Celebrate National Guacamole Day with ¡Yo Quiero! and take your tailgate dips to the next level.
KC Spotlight | National Guacamole Day with ¡Yo Quiero!
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is national guacamole day and a staple at your tailgate should reflect that! Grab your chips, because ¡Yo Quiero! just made your watch parties a whole lot tastier. See how its lineup can take your cheese dip, guacamole, elote, fresh salsa or cheeseburger sliders to the next level.

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