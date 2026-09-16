KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is national guacamole day and a staple at your tailgate should reflect that! Grab your chips, because ¡Yo Quiero! just made your watch parties a whole lot tastier. See how its lineup can take your cheese dip, guacamole, elote, fresh salsa or cheeseburger sliders to the next level.
KC Spotlight | Celebrate National Guac Day!
National Guacamole Day is celebrated on September 16th, which coincides with Mexican Independence Day. Let's take your game day tailgate treats to the next level with ¡Yo Quiero! spreads and dips.
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