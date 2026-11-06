KC Spotlight | Celebrate Ozark Mountain Christmas in Branson!

BRANSON, Mo. — Christmas comes early in Branson, where the holiday season is celebrated with millions of lights, festive shows and plenty of Ozark Mountain cheer.

Ozark Mountain Christmas returns to Branson each year from Nov. 1 through Jan. 7, turning the popular Missouri destination into a holiday getaway for families, couples and groups.

Visitors can experience a brand new Christmas parade at Silver Dollar City, adding another attraction to the theme park's holiday festivities.

The Christmas spirit extends across Branson, with more than 30 holiday shows to choose from throughout the season. Your family can discover traditional Christmas music and live entertainment with high production value.

Another holiday tradition returns around Thanksgiving. The Christkindl Christmas Market will be held Thanksgiving weekend and each weekend in December leading up to Christmas, offering visitors another way to soak up the sights, sounds and flavors of the season.

Explore Branson Senior Vice President Heather Hermen explained Ozark Mountain Christmas gives visitors plenty of ways to build a holiday trip around their own traditions.

With festivities running through Jan. 7, visitors have more than two months to experience the magic of Christmas in the Ozarks.

