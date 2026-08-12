KC Spotlight | Celebrating Past & Present with Lexington Community Fair & Battle Anniversary

LEXINGTON, Mo. — History and hometown tradition will come together in Lexington this August as the city marks two milestone events celebrating its heritage.

The Lexington Community Fair returns Aug. 15 to 22 with the theme "Freedom Chimes & Good Times," bringing a week of family-friendly entertainment, exhibits, live music, food and community activities. Some of this includes a carnival with rides, game and fun around 10th Street and Franklin. The carnival is scheduled to be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening.

The celebration is followed by the 165th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington, a pivotal Civil War battle fought on Sept. 20, 1861. The anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on the city's role in Missouri history while highlighting the community that has grown there over the past century and a half.

Together, the events showcase Lexington's unique blend of historic significance and small-town charm. Residents and visitors can enjoy traditional fair attractions while learning more about the city's past through anniversary activities and commemorations.

Debbie Bagley explained there is a community art project full of art, marking all 166 historic light poles in Lexington. One she showed was a freedom bell with a Missouri mule on it. Bagley also shared a mural is being painted to share American and Lexington history as well.

Whether you're looking for classic fair fun or a deeper connection to local history, Lexington will offer plenty of reasons to visit this August as it honors both its community spirit and its enduring legacy.

