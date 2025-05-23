KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charter Communications is taking a stand against vandals cutting fiber optic wires. This is much more than vandalism and can cause outages, impacting layers of infrastructure, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.
KC Spotlight | Charter Communications Stand Against Vandalism
