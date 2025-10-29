LIST | Kansas City area resources for families affected by potential SNAP benefits pause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A key deadline looms this weekend for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) across the Kansas City area.
The ongoing federal government shutdown could have significant impacts for SNAP recipients starting Saturday, Nov. 1. That's when funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will lapse. The Trump Administration and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins say they won't attempt to secure temporary funding as a stopgap measure.
RELATED | Missouri WIC participants can continue to redeem WIC benefits in November
Learn more about the deadline in our previous reporting:
LINK | 'We'll figure it out': Families using SNAP benefits in Kansas City prepare for no benefits soon
LINK | Dozens of states sue Trump administration to maintain SNAP benefits during shutdown
LINK | 'KC Kids Eat' campaign working to provide snacks for KCPS students as government shutdown looms
LINK | KCMO restaurant offers help as government shutdown puts SNAP program at risk for millions of people
LINK | Food pantries prepare for surge as government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits
LINK | Kansas City-area lawmakers respond to looming impacts of government shutdown on SNAP benefits
LINK | Government shutdown impacts Kansas City nonprofits, SNAP & WIC recipients
In the meantime, people, communities and organizations across the Kansas City area are stepping up to provide help for people and families who need a hand.
(Let us know if you see additional resources we should add to our list. Send us an email.)
- Harvesters has a web page dedicated to area food pantries, drive-thru food pickup and kitchens.
- The Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City offers a similar list of food and toiletry pantries on its website.
- PeachTree Cafeteria, 6800 Eastwood Trafficway and 2128 E. 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, started offering a free hot meal on Tuesday. The restaurant is also accepting donations. Learn more by sending an email or calling/texting 816-969-0768.
- The Ate1Six Food Truck says starting Nov. 1, children will eat free until SNAP benefits are restored. You can learn more here.
- The NU Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at the University of Missouri - Kansas City is holding an emergency food drive through Nov. 21. Learn more online or visit the UMKC campus.
- Nour’s KC Restaurant is conducting a food drive through Nov. 26. Learn more online.
- KC Tenants is participating in a free grocery program. You can learn more online.
- The ProspectKC’s Nourish KC has resources and options online for those in need.
- Lilly’s Cantina in the Westside neighborhood is offering free meals to kids in November. Learn more online.
—