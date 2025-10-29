LIST | Kansas City area resources for families affected by potential SNAP benefits pause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A key deadline looms this weekend for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) across the Kansas City area.

The ongoing federal government shutdown could have significant impacts for SNAP recipients starting Saturday, Nov. 1 . That's when funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will lapse. The Trump Administration and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins say they won't attempt to secure temporary funding as a stopgap measure.

In the meantime, people, communities and organizations across the Kansas City area are stepping up to provide help for people and families who need a hand.

(Let us know if you see additional resources we should add to our list. Send us an email .)



