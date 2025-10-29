VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

We've seen the community stepping up in a big way to help families in need as we enter day 29 of the government shutdown.

'KC Kids Eat' campaign working to provide snacks for KCPS students as government shutdown looms

Organizations, restaurants and community leaders are coming together to provide assistance to some of the most vulnerable in the greater metro area.

DC Okonta, a Kansas City native, organized the 'KC Kids Eat' campaign, in an effort to provide snacks for students in the Kansas City Public Schools district.

"November 1st, these benefits that are about to be cut, the thought is that it’s going to last the entire month. We're coming up and we have an action plan to get that done," Okonta said. "We have these food drives, hygiene products ready, things are happening around the city and there’s a lot of support so support where you can."

Okonta says this is an opportunity to be a support system to those in our area who may be feeling the weight of potential cuts in funding.

"There are a lot of folks who are starting food distributions,alot of places that are collecting food so keep your eyes open for those for those folks who are doing that in the community," Okonta said. "One really really cool thing about Kansas City is that whenever something does happen and affects the broader community, we all come together and we all do something."

People can take part and help this initiative. Here is a list of what they're looking for: Popcorn, peanut butter, granola bars, crackers, juice, water, fruit snacks, and pretzels.

"If anyone’s going to the store and they can pick up one extra thing, whether it’s a box of granola bars or a canned food item or anything like that, pick it up, no matter how small," Okonta said. "If you can get one small thing and donate it, that’s a lot more than you think it is."

Here are the businesses where you can drop off those items:

Freighthouse Fitness, Wellness Warehouse, Rochester, Good Karma Coffee, Equal Minded Cafe and North Kansas City Parks and Recreation.

Okonta also shared he's also working with KC Eats, alongside other organizations working together to provide a number of different items including toiletries, food and diapers for families who have been furloughed.

There is a distribution site at The Ship in the West Bottoms on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. for anyone in need during this time.

