Kansas City-area lawmakers respond to looming impacts of government shutdown on SNAP benefits

With the impacts of the government shutdown on SNAP benefits looming over many families, I reached out to local lawmakers to hear how they feel about the potential suspension.

Below are their statements in full.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

"Since the Democrats REFUSE to fund the government, I’m introducing legislation to reinstate SNAP benefits immediately. Even during the government shutdown Missourians shouldn't go hungry because of the Left's incompetence. Our kids deserve to eat.”

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt

“Senator Schmitt has voted 11 times to keep the government open and allow Missouri families to continue receiving SNAP benefits. Sadly, Democrats have voted 11 times to shut the government down. They have taken government funding, including SNAP benefits, hostage in order to push for their radical policies including healthcare for illegal immigrants. Missouri families deserve better, and Senator Schmitt will continue to fight for them."

Kansas U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall

“Because of the ongoing Democrat shutdown, funding for the SNAP benefits is running out, leaving millions of vulnerable families uncertain about how they’ll put food on the table. I am deeply frustrated that Democrats in Washington continue to vote against reopening the government, paying our troops, and restoring critical services. Every day this shutdown drags on, families, seniors, and children pay the price. I hope my colleagues across the aisle will vote with us to reopen the government as soon as possible.”

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids

“This avoidable government shutdown is threatening critical nutrition programs, putting children, seniors, and families at risk of going hungry — something no Kansan should have to face because of dysfunction in Washington. I am ready to work with anyone, in either party, to find a real bipartisan solution to reopen the government and ensure families have affordable food on the table.”

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II

“Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers enacted the largest cut to SNAP in American history. Now, if Republicans continue holding the government hostage by refusing to negotiate a bipartisan budget bill, millions of families could see their SNAP benefits disrupted as soon as November. For countless households, that means fewer groceries on the table for working parents, seniors, and children who rely on this lifeline to get by. I recently joined my colleagues in pushing to ensure SNAP remains funded, because no family should have to worry about feeding their loved ones due to political games in Washington. It’s time for House Republicans to stop manufacturing crises, return to D.C., and work with Democrats to open the government and protect the people that sent us here to serve.”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

"I voted over a month ago to keep the government open, with no strings attached, ensuring that SNAP recipients would still have access to food. Unfortunately, Sen. Schumer and his caucus have blocked that bill ever since, ensuring the government remains shut down. Every day this drags on, there are more consequences to Sen. Schumer’s petty political games. He needs to end this charade now and vote to reopen the government, so folks don’t go hungry.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford

“We passed a clean, bipartisan continuing resolution a month ago to keep the government open and ensure critical programs, like SNAP, are funded. Unfortunately, Senate Democrats chose to shut down our government to appease their far-left base. It’s shameful that Democrats are fighting for Medicaid for illegal aliens and funding for woke projects overseas at the expense of hungry Missouri families. I urge Democrats to pass our clean funding bill to reopen the government, pay our troops and federal workers, and help needy families feed their children."

