KCMO restaurant offers help as government shutdown puts SNAP program at risk for millions of people

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been covering the impact of the government shutdown in the Kansas City metro area. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

As day 28 of the government shutdown comes to a close, there's still no indication of when it will end.

KCMO restaurant offers help as government shutdown puts SNAP program at risk

Federal food assistance programs like SNAP, or food stamps, will expire in the next few days.

More than two dozen states, including Kansas, sued the Trump administration on Tuesday for not using emergency funding to maintain SNAP benefits during the shut down.

There are at least 40 million people at risk of losing benefits.

Roy Wilmore, Jr. and Vera Willis are owners of PeachTree Cafeteria in Kansas City, Missouri. They want to help families who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

KSHB 41 PeachTree Cafeteria is offering a free meal to people impacted by the government shutdown.

"Two meats, two sides, bread and a drink. We're gonna provide that for free," said Derrick Wilmore, Jr., Willis's grandson and general manager of PeachTree.

Any person whose benefits are impacted during the shut down can come in for a hot meal starting today.

They're relying on the honor system.

"It takes a lot to ask for something for free," Wilmore Jr. said. "We’re gonna trust your word."

December will mark 10 years since Fox started working for PeachTree Cafeteria.

He's proud to be a PeachTree employee, but voiced disappointment in President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans.

"I'm 74, so I know hard times," Silver Fox said. "It’s wrong, but like they say when I was coming up, 'every dog has it’s day.'"

The government shutdown is hard for him to watch.

Fox hopes other restaurants in KCMO will follow PeachTree's lead and provide food to the community.

KSHB 41

Fox said: "United we stand, divided we fall. Right now, we're falling."

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with customers about PeachTree's efforts.

Jack Watson called the restaurant a "blessing."

"People just need help at this time, government shutdown, families need help," Watson said.

The coming weeks will be uncertain for families depending on SNAP benefits and other government food assistance programs.

Employees administering those programs are facing possible furloughs or unemployment.

"It could be any of us," Wilmore Jr. said. "Everyone can do something — this is our something."

The restaurant is hoping they have support from the community to keep the effort going through the shutdown.

Both PeachTree locations at 2128 E. 12th St. and 6800 Eastwood Trafficway are participating. You can pick up a meal and make a donation in person.

To inquire about making a contribution, email peachtreecafeteriainfo@gmail.com or call/text (816) 969-0768.

"This isn't our work," Wilmore Jr. said. "This is of God. We're gonna do what God would want us to do in this moment. We’re going to give and anything that happens after that — He’ll take care of us."

—