KC Spotlight | Chiefs Cocktail Recipes with Hy-Vee!

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The fall favorites are full of flavor! Kick your Chiefs tailgate or watch party up a notch with Hy-Vee's spirited drinks featuring Louisburg Apple Cider, maple syrup and RumChata.

Wine and spirits manager Ralph Bondon does the heavy lifting, or should we say pouring.

Bondon recommends the apple cider Aperol spritz and vanilla maple RumChata.

"We always want to make the cocktails simple so you can enjoy the Chiefs game," explained Bondon.

You may think of the apple cider Aperol spritz as a cozy, autumn-themed twist on the classic Italian apéritif.

Apple Cider Aperol Spritz

-One part Aperol

-One part apple cider

-Italian Prosecco

-Dash of club soda

-Orange slice

-Apple pieces

Vanilla Maple Rumchata Delight

-Maple Syrup, a little

-Vanilla Vodka

-RumChata

-Cream, (whipping cream or whole milk)

-Ground Cinnamon

-Whipped Cream

-Cinnamon Stick