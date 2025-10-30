Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Chiefs Fall Cocktails by Hy-Vee

Keep your spirits high for the whole Chiefs game with these fall-themed cocktails by Hy-Vee!
Sponsored: Make Chiefs tailgating a breeze with these festive fall cocktails from Hy-Vee. Cue the maple syrup and apple slices!
KC Spotlight | Chiefs Fall Spirits at Hy-Vee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee wine and spirits manager Ralph Bondon brings fall flavors to the Chiefs cocktail world. Find out how he mixes up the caramel apple martini and fun fall margarita.

Bondon recommends these simple fall cocktails all season long. Behind the bar, Bondon uses these ingredients: Louisburg Cider, Torani caramel sauce, vodka, bourbon, butterscotch schnapps, apples, tequila, raw sugar, maple syrup, apple pie spice, Naranja Orange Liqueur, orange juice and tequila. All of these items are available at Hy-Vee.

