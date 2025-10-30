KC Spotlight | Chiefs Fall Cocktails by Hy-Vee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee wine and spirits manager Ralph Bondon brings fall flavors to the Chiefs cocktail world. Find out how he mixes up the caramel apple martini and fun fall margarita.

Bondon recommends these simple fall cocktails all season long. Behind the bar, Bondon uses these ingredients: Louisburg Cider, Torani caramel sauce, vodka, bourbon, butterscotch schnapps, apples, tequila, raw sugar, maple syrup, apple pie spice, Naranja Orange Liqueur, orange juice and tequila. All of these items are available at Hy-Vee.

