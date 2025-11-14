KC Spotlight | Chiefs Kingdom Bundle at Hy-Vee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you ready to celebrate your Kansas City Chiefs like champions? Hy-Vee has curated the Kingdom Bundle that includes four burger patties, pork bratwurst, boneless chicken breasts and pork loin chops.

The bundle is priced at $30; it comes with a fuel saver as well. Hy-Vee store meat manager, Ken Landry, advises using rubs half an hour before putting the meat on the grill.

"Let them soak in, then you cook them," said Landry. "Afterwards... you want to sauce it up."

Flavor options at Hy-Vee that bring the heat include a sweet and tangy sauce and a Southwest rub that has chipotle seasoning.

"On pork bratwurst and chicken breast, you want to push them to an internal temperature of 165," explained Landry, who recommended using a standard meat thermometer. "On the pork chops and ground chuck patties you want to cook them at least to 145."

Score the savings will also will be available on the day after the Chiefs game!

You can order a wide variety of meat bundles online through Hy-Vee's website.