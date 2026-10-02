KC Spotlight | Chiefs Kingdom Comes Together at the Tailgate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the Chiefs Kingdom you can show off your fanfare with a Chiefs cowboy hat, red and gold overalls or even an Arrowhead onesie for a baby. These are just some of the fabulous selections a fan can grab at Hy-Vee.

Of course Hy-Vee may be known for its wide selection of food choices and party platters, but it truly serves the whole crew at any tailgate.

Food, football and fun help the Chiefs Kingdom come together as the excitement builds before kickoff.

"We've got your tablewear here to set up for your tailgate. We have gifts. The Kingdom Bundle back in meat and cupcakes," said Dustin Ihns, an assistant manager at Hy-Vee in Lee's Summit. Ihns shared Hy-Vee is a one-stop-shop when it comes to your tailgate needs.

Hy-Vee also has online shopping options complete with digital coupons. Staff members can get your groceries ready in as little as half an hour.

For many who attend Chiefs watch parties or tailgates, the time together is more than just food. It's a chance to be part of the community that surrounds the Chiefs.

Hy-Vee invites you to experience the energy of game day with ease, so you can focus on more important things - from kickoff to the final whistle.