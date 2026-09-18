KC Spotlight | Chiefs Tailgate Food Goes Next Level at Hy-Vee

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — If Kansas City is known for two things, it could be Chiefs football and the tailgate experience. So don't let your family and the fans down!

Elevate your Chiefs tailgate this Sunday with easy, pick-up options from Hy-Vee. Catering manager Neil Beckman gives us the rundown.

"We have our party pleasing snacking tray. It pleases everybody. Everybody loves meat, cheese, fruit - all that good stuff," explained Beckman. "We have our veggie tray, shrimp platter. We've got our rotella tray. We've got our buffalo wings."

Hy-Vee metaphorically goes long when it comes to food choices. The company's idea is to make catering easy with prepared food trays, meat bundles and other options for gatherings of any size.

You also won't want to sleep on the dips: fiesta, spinach & artichoke and buffalo dip are all excellent options.

Beckman reminds us, it's easy to forget something at the last minute. Hy-Vee can come in clutch with online shopping, ready in 30 minutes.