KC Spotlight | Christmas at Resurrection 2025

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Celebrate the holiday season with the Christmas at Resurrection show; it runs December 11-14 at the Resurrection main campus in Leawood.

Kevin Bogan, Resurrection's director of traditional music, described the worship, music and dance service as Broadway style

"It tells the story of Christmas in two different ways - the secular version and also the nativity story," explained Bogan. "In the second half you'll see the birth of Christ. In the first half you'll see dancers, actors, musicians. It's a lot of fun," said Bogan.

About 300 performers take part in the holiday event. It features the 120 voice Resurrection Choir and Orchestra, the Kansas City Dance Collective, actors and soloists.

Preparation for the concept, Let Heaven and Nature Sing, started last January. This year's musical journey takes us from the Kansas City Zoo to the manger in Bethlehem.

Resurrection Leawood is at 13720 Roe.

