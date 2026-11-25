LEAWOOD, Kan. — The lights may sparkle and the carols may fill the air, but Christmas at Resurrection is bringing the focus back to the heart of the holiday.

Christmas at Resurrection runs Dec. 10-13; families of all backgrounds are invited to reflect on the hope and anticipation of the Christmas.

For 23 years, Christmas at Resurrection has brought the story and spirit of Christmas to life. This December, “Anticipation: Awaiting the Coming of Christ” takes center stage, featuring the 120-voice Resurrection Choir, a full orchestra, the Kansas City Dance Collective, actors and soloists in a celebration of music, movement and faith.

"We start in January producing for the next year," explained Kevin Bogan, Traditional Worship leader at Resurrection. "This year we're centered with Macy's because Macy's is celebrating its 100th year. We are going to recreate that parade here in our sanctuary."

The celebration begins with the color and excitement of a tribute to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before turning to the heart of Christmas: the story of Christ’s birth. Through music, dance and theatrical staging, Christmas at Resurrection continues a beloved Kansas City holiday tradition more than two decades in the making.

Through music and a message of faith, Christmas at Resurrection offers an opportunity to step away from the hustle of the holidays and celebrate the reason for the season.

The Leawood campus is located at 13720 Roe. There are nine campuses and online opportunities to watch sermons.

