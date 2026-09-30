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KC Spotlight | City Union Mission's Season of Hope

Donate to City Union Mission in its Celebrate Hope campaign. This fundraising effort supports those experiencing homelessness & hardship in KC.
Sponsored: Donate to City Union Mission in its Celebrate Hope campaign. This fundraising effort supports those experiencing homelessness &amp; hardship in KC.
KC Spotlight | Celebrate Hope with City Union Mission
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Union Mission is launching its annual Celebrate Hope campaign, an effort to raise money to support serving people experiencing homelessness and hardship in the Kansas City area.

Gareth Keown, CEO of City Union Mission, explained the organization’s mission, the campaign and what is different about this year’s Celebrate Hope effort. Keown said the campaign highlights the importance of community support in its ongoing work. Keown said the organization is extremely grateful for any donations.

City Union Mission is located at 1100 E. 11th St. in Kansas City. More information is available at CityUnionMission.org or by calling 816-474-9380.

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