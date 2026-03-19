KC Spotlight | Clarity on TMS Therapy for Treating Depression

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Demand for mental health services continues to grow in the Kansas City area, something Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry sees regularly. She typically treats depression and OCD behavior with TMS Therapy.

Sunrise Psychiatry works to meet that need, offering outpatient psychiatric care and specialized therapies for adults across the metro. Dr. Elliott focuses on individualized treatment plans for patients dealing with mood and anxiety disorders.

Among the services offered is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, a noninvasive therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. The treatment is often used for people with depression who have not responded to traditional medications.

Dr. Elliott explained the therapy allows patients to receive care in an outpatient setting without surgery or sedation, typically through a series of scheduled sessions over several weeks.

Sunrise Psychiatry's goal is to provide accessible, personalized care as communities continue to address rising mental health needs. Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College Boulevard in Overland Park, KS.

