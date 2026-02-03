KC Spotlight | Curtain Rises on New Broadway Season in KC!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The curtain is rising on an exciting new season in Kansas City! Broadway fans, get ready—eight incredible shows are coming to town.

Out of the list at the Music Hall and Kauffman Center, several shows are Broadway premiers in Kansas City and four are currently running on Broadway.

"In Kansas City our audiences have come to expect it. We try to give a good mix of classic titles that are proven that people understand and know.. Clear on up to titles they may be surprised by," shared Craig Aikman, senior director of programming for The American Theatre Guild. He explained there's something for everyone in the 2026-27 Broadway season in KC.

2026-2027 Broadway Shows Touring Kansas City

• THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Music Hall, December 2–13, 2026

• THE BODYGUARD at Kauffman Center, January 5–10, 2027, KC Premier

• SIX at the Music Hall, January 26–31, 2027

• THE OUTSIDERS at the Music Hall, February 16–21, 2027, KC Premier

• BOOP!® THE MUSICAL at the Kauffman Center, March 2–7, 2027, KC Premier

• WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at the Kauffman Center, March 30–April 4, 2027, KC Premier

• BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ at the Music Hall, May 11–16, 2027, KC Premier

• HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at the Music Hall, July 13–18, 2027, KC Premier

Explore subscriber and membership benefits at BroadwayinKC.com.