KC Spotlight | Davis Supply, Proud Member of Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — In the heart of downtown Lee's Summit, Davis Supply is more than a storefront — it’s a reflection of entrepreneurship, community pride and economic growth.

The locally-owned business has become a staple for customers looking for dependable safety and construction products and knowledgeable service. Owner James Davis is quite the entrepreneur, starting nearly 50 years ago. His first businesses included manufacturing suckers while in school and starting a lawn company that also removed snow.

Beyond serving its clients, Davis Supply is also helping strengthen the region’s Black business community through its involvement with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

Davis is a proud member, stating CEO Kim Randolph Davis provides resources, connections and business opportunities for all members.

Randolph Davis explained the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce exists to champion the success of Black-owned businesses and professionals across the Greater Kansas City region.

Davis Supply is open to the public for any of your safety product needs. It's located at 655 SW 2nd Street in Lee's Summit, MO.