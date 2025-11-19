KC Spotlight | Deck the Halls, KC Holiday Boutique is Here!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you ready to deck the halls for the holidays? Good news! The Kansas City Holiday Boutique is back at the Overland Park Convention Center. Check out the festivities and displays November 19-23, 2025.

The annual show is five days of festive shopping, entertainment and seasonal cheer, featuring more than 300 vendors. Expect holiday decorating items, artisan goods, food, boutique fashion, jewelry and toys.

Wednesday, November 19, there is a VIP Shopping Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This allows early access, special discounts, live entertainment, a commemorative shopping bag, a complimentary drink and other perks.

Friday evening the boutique will have a "Girls Night Out" that has music and door prizes.

There will be a “Festival of Trees" from the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. Check out beautifully decorated holiday trees, wreaths and centerpieces donated by individuals and groups.