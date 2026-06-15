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KC Spotlight | DECKED's Dad Time Off Contest

Do you have a hardworking father? Here's your chance to recognize him through DECKED's "Dad Time Off" contest.
Sponsored: DECKED is taking nominations for its annual "Dad Time Off" contest until June 21.
KC Spotlight | Dad Time Off Contest
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truck storage and organization company DECKED is encouraging Americans to recognize hardworking fathers through its annual "Dad Time Off" contest, which is accepting nominations through June 21.

The company said it plans to award 100 dads a paid day off, allowing winners to spend time however they choose.

Participants must complete an online nomination form and submit a short explanation, in 200 words or less. Those entering describe why the nominated father deserves time away from work and other obligations. Self-nominations are also permitted.

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