KC Spotlight | DECKED's Dad Time Off Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truck storage and organization company DECKED is encouraging Americans to recognize hardworking fathers through its annual "Dad Time Off" contest, which is accepting nominations through June 21.

The company said it plans to award 100 dads a paid day off, allowing winners to spend time however they choose.

Participants must complete an online nomination form and submit a short explanation, in 200 words or less. Those entering describe why the nominated father deserves time away from work and other obligations. Self-nominations are also permitted.