KC Spotlight | DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers Provide Safe Rides For Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is nothing scarier than getting behind the wheel if you've been drinking. DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers are providing free rides around Halloween.

This is part of the law firm's Think Before U Drink campaign. As of this publication the personal injury firm has given more than 2,000 rides away, in an effort to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

The Think Before U Drink campaign encourages people to plan safe transportation before Halloween celebrations.

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers has sponsored the initiative, which promotes designated drivers, advance transportation planning and alternatives to driving after consuming alcohol.

The firm's 2026 Halloween campaign offered free Uber rides to the first 1,000 eligible riders. The promotion was scheduled to run from 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through 3 a.m. Nov. 1, 2025.

You are invited to scan the QR code in the video or text the following numbers to participate: (816) 999-9999 or (913) 999-9999.

