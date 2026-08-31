KC Spotlight | DM Law Foundation Supports High School Athletes in Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DM Law Firm Foundation supports area high school athletes and their sports programs throughout the year.

But the day all participating football players look forward to? DM Law Media Day: this gives the athletes a chance to step inside Arrowhead's club level, get interviewed, hear from a motivational speaker & get photos close to the field they'd like to one day play on.

Partner and attorney Mike DiPasquale explained he had never heard of anyone doing something like this, to inspire high school student athletes. That's when the foundation created media day.

"I really like helping kids out," said DiPasquale. "I thought bringing these boys to Arrowhead Stadium where they dream of playing... What more could you ask for?"

The day serves as a springboard for inspiration. Former Chiefs and K-State legend Jon McGraw shared his story of dedication to the sport and himself. McGraw shared relatable moments of growing up in Riley County, KS, and eventually playing on the nation's biggest stage.

DiPasquale also spoke about his love for football from the early days to playing in college. He explained how the sport prepared him to become a successful attorney.

DM Law Firm Foundation has awarded more than $110,000 in resources for student athletes in volleyball, football and basketball for equipment, game needs and related activities. Donations to the 501(c)(3) have directly benefited hundreds of male and female athletes.

DiPasquale said he owes his successes to lessons learned in gridiron, and he would like to today's youth to have the same opportunities.