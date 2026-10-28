KC Spotlight | Do You Have the Desire To Teach? The Educator Academy Can Help!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teaching can feel out of reach if you don’t have an education background, but The Educator Academy is changing that for Kansas City.

The Educator Academy is giving Kansas City career changers and aspiring educators another way into the classroom, combining teacher certification with hands-on experience and continued coaching.

Melissa Noland, a program manager and instructional coach, shares how The Educator Academy coaches new teachers for their first three years in the classroom.

She shared the qualities that make someone a great teacher.

Applications for the 2027–2028 school year are open now at educator-academy.org/kcteacher.

The organization states its goal is to prepare, place and retain strong teachers in Kansas City schools and build a network of educators committed to equitable education.