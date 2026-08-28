KC Spotlight | Don't Miss Wicked in KC!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From For Good to Popular, hear all the Boadway hits from Wicked live on stage at the Music Hall in KC. After all, so much happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

"It's the musical of all musicals, for a reason. There's spectacle, there's heart, there's political relevance," explained Pablo Laucerica, who plays Boq. Boq is a comedic character, with a heart for Glinda.

He eventually becomes the love interest of Nessa.

You only have a limited time to see Glinda and Elphaba on stage. The show closes on August 30.

"It's music I grew up listening to. It was a cast album on repeat in my childhood bedroom. It feels amazing to be on stage, getting to sing those songs now," explained Christina Sastre, who plays Nessa.

Wicked is part of PNC Broadway in Kansas City.