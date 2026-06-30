KC Spotlight | Drive Safely This Independence Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City gears up for another busy holiday weekend, one message is worth remembering before heading out with friends: plan your ride home before the first drink is poured.

That's the goal behind the Think Before U Drink campaign, an initiative supported by DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers. The program keeps the roads safer by providing free Uber rides during select holidays and celebrations.

For attorneys and partners Richard James and Dustin DeVaughn, the campaign is about prevention. Their work often begins after a tragedy, helping families navigate the aftermath of serious crashes. Through this effort, they hope to stop those tragedies before they happen.

The message is simple: if your plans include drinking, your transportation should be made in advance.

Kansas City has countless reasons to celebrate throughout the year. By making safe transportation part of those plans, we can ensure the memories we create are positive ones.

Think Before U Drink is planning free Uber rides for July 4 at 12 p.m. to July 5 at 3 a.m. Scan the QR code in this segment or text (816) 999-9999 or (913) 999-9999.

Before you head out, think ahead. A safe ride home is one decision you'll never regret.