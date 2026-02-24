KC Spotlight | Early Childhood Center at The Barstow School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At The Barstow School, learning begins well before kindergarten. At the Early Childhood Center, school leaders hope to spark a lifelong love of learning, fostered in an open environment that values creativity, imagination and experience.

The Early Childhood Center serves the youngest learners on campus, providing programs designed to nurture academic readiness while supporting social and emotional growth. The center welcomes preschool and pre-kindergarten students in an environment built around exploration, structure and play-based learning.

This program is designed for children who turn three years old between September 2 and December 15.

Educators at Barstow say the early years are critical in shaping how children view school and themselves as learners. Classrooms are intentionally designed to encourage curiosity, independence and collaboration.

Teachers incorporate lessons that blend movement, storytelling, creative arts and interactive play. Daily routines help establish consistency. Small class sizes allow instructors to tailor support to each child’s developmental stage.

In addition to academic preparation, the Early Childhood Center places a strong emphasis on character development. Students are introduced to social skills such as sharing, empathy and teamwork. Teachers work closely with families to reinforce those lessons both in and out of the classroom.

The program also benefits from access to the broader Barstow campus. Young learners participate in enrichment activities that may include music, physical education and library time, giving them early exposure to specialized instruction.

School leaders say the goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment where children feel safe to take risks and build confidence. By fostering independence and resilience at an early age, the center aims to prepare students not only for kindergarten, but for long-term academic success.

As families consider educational options, Barstow’s Early Childhood Center offers an approach rooted in engagement, structure and a belief that meaningful learning starts early.

The Barstow School is located at 11511 State Line Road in Kansas City, Mo.