OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — 'Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry at Twinkle. Twinkle Christmas Pop Up has transformed Stroud's on 135th Street into a gingerbread baking company and holiday hot spot!

Head elf in charge, Bethany Ferro, said the Twinkle concept is focused on a family-friendly atmosphere. That is very much the theme of Stroud's that has delicious, shareable side dishes.

Twinkle is an over-the-top holiday experience is free and perfect for families, holiday meals, cozy drinks, festive music, date nights, fun with friends and more. The idea is to create magic in the moment for everyone.

Some fun festive sips include a tipsy snowman, twinkle drop, naughty elf peppermint martini and a Twinkle-tini espresso martini.

Grinch bites and elf bites are also making the appetizer list, along with curds of cheer and yuletide skins.

Stroud's is known for their pan-seared fried chicken and Ferro said their food can be catered and the back room can be rented for larger groups of families.

Experience the holiday magic at Twinkle until the end of the year.