KC Spotlight | Elevate Your Chiefs Tailgate with Winning Hy-Vee Spread!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom knows the game plan: wear red, bring the noise and never show up to a tailgate empty handed.

Whether you’re feeding a parking lot full of fans or hosting a watch party from the couch, Hy-Vee is making it easy to elevate your Chiefs game day spread.

From wings and pizza to party trays, charcuterie boards, dips, sides, snacks, desserts and drinks, fans can tackle everything on their tailgate checklist in one stop.

Assistant Director Dustin Ihns said Hy-Vee offers plenty of options for fans who want to spend less time prepping and more time cheering on the Chiefs.

Hosting a crowd? Pick up ready-to-serve favorites and build a spread made for sharing. Keeping things simple? Grab snacks, drinks and a few game day staples on the way to the party.

And don't forget something sweet. After all, a Chiefs victory tastes even better with dessert.

Whether you're tailgating at Arrowhead or cheering from home, Hy-Vee can help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time focused on football.

If you realize you forgot something, Hy-Vee can come in clutch and get your groceries ready in half an hour with online shopping.

Because in Chiefs Kingdom, every win starts with a winning spread. Let's load up the table, rally Chiefs Kingdom and let Hy-Vee handle the game day grub.