KC Spotlight | Exciting Exhibits at Harry S. Truman Presidential Library

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is inviting families to experience history in a whole new way.

Visitors can explore two temporary exhibitions currently on display called United We Play and America 250: The Story of US.

The America 250 exhibit takes guests on a journey through the nation's history, highlighting key moments. The whole family can enjoy rare artifacts and documents on loan from the National Archives, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender that officially ended World War II.

Sports fans can also check out United We Play, an exhibit celebrating Kansas City's rich athletic history. From the Chiefs, Royals and Monarchs to the city's soccer legacy, the exhibit also highlights connections between countries competing in Kansas City during the FIFA World Cup and President Harry S. Truman.