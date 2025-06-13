KC Spotlight | Experience Senior Star at Wexford Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Star at Wexford Place was named Best Independent Living by U.S. News & World Report. It has also been listed as a Great Place to work for eight years, which has contributed to a positive culture.

Resident Frank Vochatzer shared how he was able to celebrate a very special 90th birthday with the staff and residents. Vochatzer also said he had suffered a stroke and multiple surgeries, but that the balance clinic and Senso machine has helped him stay active and independent.

Senior Star at Wexford Place is located at 6500 N Crosby Ave in Kansas City.

