KC Spotlight | Explore the Unexplained Weekend Highlights Lexington's Paranormal Activity

LEXINGTON, Mo. — If guided cemetery tours, visits to historic places haunted by Civil War ghosts or coffin races sounds like fun -- you must visit Lexington for its Explore the Unexplained Weekend!

City leader Pam Anders' home, built in 1868, is just one haunted stop out of roughly a dozen on the Paranormal Tour.

"My husband and I bought it three years ago - to find out it has some issues. That's when we decided to do the Explore the Unexplained Tour, based on what had happened to us," said Anders. "It's an old town and there's room for things to have happened. We are going to visit those on our haunted tours."

Mike Elder of the Tourism Commission is also lending a ghostly hand in the Explore the Unexplained Weekend Oct. 23 & 24 as a guide named Creeper.

"We will be stopping by nine historic, paranormal sites," said Creeper. "The final stop will be here at the Melinda Hall."

The city is excited about the first coffin races, cued up for Saturday. "Imagine a soap box derby but much spookier. You can win up to $100 for the fastest car. There is cash and prizes for spookiest design."

Anders also previewed a hayride to a fireside seance that will take place alongside an 1850s log cabin.

"Bella Luna, a local psychic, is going to be channeling what she feels there. From what we can tell it is a lot," said Creeper.

If you need one more reason to put a visit to Lexington on your to-do list for October, there also is a cemetery tour that supports the Lexington Historical Museum. It's planned as a candlelight tour where several speakers give a living history of what happened in Lexington; this takes place Saturday, October 24 at 6 p.m.