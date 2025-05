KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're looking for new restaurants to try along the KC Streetcar line, try Cafe Trio. Tai Nguyen, co-owner of Cafe Trio, said Midtown chose them. Cafe Trio is a favorite Midtown KC restaurant around 45th and Main.

Cafe Trio co-owner Chris Youngers classified the cuisine as eclectic American and said seafood lasagna is one of the top plates at the eatery.