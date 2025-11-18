KC Spotlight | Fall Canvas: Art Show & Live Jazz Music

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce's Fall Canvas show is back, November 21, 2025.

It's a night of art, live jazz music and light refreshments. Local KC artists are displaying, showing and selling their work at the chamber.

Deante Howard is one such artist, who's work of sports and music figures reminds him to continue to chase his dreams. Howard hopes visitors will take away that message as well.

Kim Randolph Davis, CEO of the Heartland Black Chamber, planned this show. Davis said it's an excellent display of talented artists in our community.

You can get a 10% discount if you attend the art show and mention Kansas City Spotlight!