KC Spotlight | Fall Detailing with Shack Shine!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is the perfect time to give your home some extra attention with Shack Shine! As the leaves begin to fall and temperatures cool down, your home's exterior can collect dirt, debris and seasonal buildup.

Shack Shine's professional house detailing services help keep your home looking its best, from sparkling windows and clean gutters to refreshed exterior surfaces.

"Gutters get clogged pretty fast, we offer that preventative maintenance to make sure water damage doesn't happen," explained Maria Enriquez, general manager of Shack Shine. Enriquez also shared moss can freeze on buildings, which can lead to cracks. Their services help to prevent this type of home erosion.

Popular services include window cleaning, gutter cleaning, power washing and Christmas light decorating.

You can get the brightest home on the block by booking a consultation today.