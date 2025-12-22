KC Spotlight | Fight End of the Year Depression with TMS Therapy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's closing on a decade that many insurance carriers have provided coverage for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy for resistant forms of depression.

Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry explained many patients dealing with depression explore Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy. Dr. Elliott described this therapy as a noninvasive, FDA-approved treatment for major depressive disorder.

"To give people a way to treat depression a different way, without medication," explained Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott shared the criteria for insurance coverage as having a major episode of depression and that they've had a trial on two medications or more.

"The majority of insurance providers require it be considered a severe episode," explained Dr. Elliott.

