KC Spotlight | Fight End of the Year Depression with TMS Therapy

While the holidays are considered a time of joy for many, it can be a challenging time for others. TMS Therapy at Sunrise Psychiatry can help.
KC Spotlight | Holiday Depression Relief with TMS Therapy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's closing on a decade that many insurance carriers have provided coverage for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy for resistant forms of depression.

Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry explained many patients dealing with depression explore Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy. Dr. Elliott described this therapy as a noninvasive, FDA-approved treatment for major depressive disorder.

"To give people a way to treat depression a different way, without medication," explained Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott shared the criteria for insurance coverage as having a major episode of depression and that they've had a trial on two medications or more.

"The majority of insurance providers require it be considered a severe episode," explained Dr. Elliott.

Sunrise Psychiatry is accepting new patients and offers a free consultation. It is located at 6900 College in Overland Park.

